VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $145.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

