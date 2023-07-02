Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.4882 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.