W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.0 %

WPC opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Profile



Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

