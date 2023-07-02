W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

