Walken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.62 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,664,246 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

