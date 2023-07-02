Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Washington Federal stock remained flat at $14.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,407. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

