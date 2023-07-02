WealthOne LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

WealthOne LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $235.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,882. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $236.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

