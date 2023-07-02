WealthOne LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthOne LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,381,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,789,269. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

