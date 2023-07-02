WealthOne LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthOne LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.28. 3,444,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,893. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.