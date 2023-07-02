WealthOne LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,739 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

