WealthOne LLC Sells 26,374 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthOne LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,374 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.1% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 773,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,971. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

