WealthOne LLC Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthOne LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,137,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

