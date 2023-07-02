WeBuy Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.58 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and approximately $167,697.46 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,406,248 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

