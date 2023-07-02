WeBuy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.91 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $36.91 million and $153,423.50 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,406,248 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

