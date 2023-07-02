Wedbush Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $61.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.31.

NYSE TMHC opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,374,840.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,248.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,374,840.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,248.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,765 shares of company stock valued at $35,049,665. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

