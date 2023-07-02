Well Done LLC Buys 112 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.02. 2,843,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

