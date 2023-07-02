Well Done LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 108,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

