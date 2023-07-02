Well Done LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 296.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,113 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.39. 4,193,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,000. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

