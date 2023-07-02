Well Done LLC Has $963,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.20. 9,259,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

