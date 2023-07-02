Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,619 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

