Well Done LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $95.94. 2,247,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $96.81.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

