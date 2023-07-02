Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

EOD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.35. 104,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.