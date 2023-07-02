Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.39 and a one year high of $197.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

