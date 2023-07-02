Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $198.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day moving average of $190.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

