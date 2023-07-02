Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

IEFA opened at $67.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

