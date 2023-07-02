Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 781 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

