WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $199.94 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. WEMIX has a total market cap of $199.94 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,832,561 coins and its circulating supply is 313,950,406 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,811,985.9165702 with 313,929,976.4512816 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.6361843 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,476,085.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.