West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.