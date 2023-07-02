West Branch Capital LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,289 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 120,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 423,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $52.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

