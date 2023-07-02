West Branch Capital LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 811.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.0% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

