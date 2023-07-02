West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Sempra by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

SRE opened at $145.59 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

