West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,570,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,410.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 595,359 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

