Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stake Cut by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 551,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 278,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

