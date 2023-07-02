Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
IGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $18.26.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
