Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

IGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.