White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,125 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 962.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a market cap of $303.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

