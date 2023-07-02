White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

