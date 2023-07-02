White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $9.95 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.