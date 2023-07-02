White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

