White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

