White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,921 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VGSH opened at $57.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

