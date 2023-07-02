White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 309,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

