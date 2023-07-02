Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 11th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

WSR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 256,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

