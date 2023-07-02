WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 94.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

