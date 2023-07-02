WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
