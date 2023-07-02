Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.57.
Wix.com Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37.
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
