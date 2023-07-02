Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.57.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.