Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Up 55.5% in June

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Yext stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 3,087,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,526. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 252,950.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

