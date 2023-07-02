ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.77

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.97. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 54,332 shares trading hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

