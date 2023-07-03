13,556 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock worth $253,870,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $128.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

