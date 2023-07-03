1,500 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.65. 884,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.06, a P/E/G ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.62.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

