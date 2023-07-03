16,452 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $43,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.