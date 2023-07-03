172,535 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 1.58% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. 314,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

